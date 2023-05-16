fabulous-equinox1.jpg

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will perform at the Appalachian Theatre.

 Photo courtesy Appalachian Theatre

BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is honoring Memorial Day with a concert featuring the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra on Friday, May 26, at 7:30 p.m.

The theater will host the highly sought after big band who will perform their arrangements of patriotic numbers and favorite tunes from the Great American Songbook.

fabulous-equinox-events-bw-1024x512.jpg

The Louisiana via Savannah-based band has been featured in a two-hour PBS special, as guests on HuckabeeTV, and continues to perform extensively across the country.

