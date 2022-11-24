BLOWING ROCK — In the Rockwellian town of Blowing Rock, the glow of festive lights and the spirit of holiday hospitality bring warmth to the chilly days between Thanksgiving and the New Year. Enjoy memorable holiday activities and events and a twinkling, yuletide village throughout the holiday season.
Blowing Rock’s Holiday Glow Time season kicks off with Christmas in the Park and Lighting of the Town on Friday, Nov. 25. Folks can enjoy a visit with Santa, hayrides through the town, live music, and a countdown to the lighting of the Town’s Christmas tree. Saturday, Nov. 26 brings the Blowing Rock Christmas Parade on Main Street and the Thanksgiving Kiln opening at Bolick & Traditions Pottery studio.
During the Blowing Rock Holiday Stroll on Friday, Dec. 9, holiday shoppers can enjoy special offers and refreshments at a long list of participating shops. The evening event also includes roaming performances by The Carolina Snowbelles, an Art Pop-Up by the Watauga Arts Council, strolling carolers, Santa sightings, seasonal features at local eateries, and more.
Choose & Cut Christmas Tree season is currently underway, and runs through Dec. 18. Hours vary at individual farms. Appalachian Ski Mountain is also now open for the winter sports season. Getting into the holiday spirit, more local businesses and attractions offer an expansive array of ongoing family-friendly activities and festive celebrations, most beginning around Thanksgiving. Here are several to note:
Mystery Hill presents Crazy Christmas daily from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23. Features include the Christmas Light Walk, Elf Hunt, Lumberjack Hill and more.
Saturday and Sunday visits with Santa at the Blowing Rock Attraction welcome families to visit with Old Saint Nick- free kid’s admission during event hours!
Chetola Resort’s annual Festival of Lights runs nightly Nov. 25 through Jan. 29. Admission to this seasonal spectacle is free.
And don’t miss Western Youth Network’s Festival of Trees, the Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt at Tanger Outlets, and sparkling glass art at the Studio Glass Exhibit at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum. The Holiday Glow Time season wraps up with torchlight skiing and fireworks at Appalachian Ski Mountain on New Year’s Eve.
Complete and updated details on events and activities in and around Blowing Rock from Thanksgiving through the New Year can be found at blowingrock.com. Visitors to BlowingRock.com can also find a special holiday shopping guide! Browse a selection of “Favorite Things” from local shops — from candles to cashmere — and make plans to complete your holiday shopping list with a visit to Blowing Rock.
Visitors can enjoy a wide variety of unique accommodations in Blowing Rock. Many of Blowing Rock’s inns and hotels are gorgeously decorated for the season, too.
