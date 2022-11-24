release2.jpg

Blowing Rock’s Holiday Glow Time season kicks off with Christmas in the Park and Lighting of the Town on Friday, Nov. 25.

 Photo submitted

BLOWING ROCK — In the Rockwellian town of Blowing Rock, the glow of festive lights and the spirit of holiday hospitality bring warmth to the chilly days between Thanksgiving and the New Year. Enjoy memorable holiday activities and events and a twinkling, yuletide village throughout the holiday season.

Blowing Rock’s Holiday Glow Time season kicks off with Christmas in the Park and Lighting of the Town on Friday, Nov. 25. Folks can enjoy a visit with Santa, hayrides through the town, live music, and a countdown to the lighting of the Town’s Christmas tree. Saturday, Nov. 26 brings the Blowing Rock Christmas Parade on Main Street and the Thanksgiving Kiln opening at Bolick & Traditions Pottery studio.

