RALEIGH — The philanthropic arm of the North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association, the North Carolina Hospitality Education Foundation, has announced its scholarship and grant recipients for 2019. Seventeen students and one educator in the state have been selected to receive $50,500 in scholarships and grant funding.
Scholarships are distributed to students pursuing post-secondary studies in culinary arts, restaurant management or similar fields, or to students whose parents are current hospitality industry employees. Grant funding supports educators in those fields.
The 2019 scholarship recipients include Kennedy Taylor of Boone, the recipient of the Ted Fowler Pursuit of Restaurant Excellence Scholarship. She plans to attend Appalachian State University.
Scholarship and grant recipients will be honored at the 2019 Excellence in Education Awards Breakfast on June 17 at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary prior to NC HEF’s annual Future of Hospitality Golf Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.