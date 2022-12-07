Tanger Outlets Logo

BLOWING ROCK — Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure.

This exclusive Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place until Dec. 24.

