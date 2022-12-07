BLOWING ROCK — Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure.
This exclusive Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place until Dec. 24.
“We’re welcoming back some playful guests to the center to help us ring in the holidays,” said Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock Marketing Director Ronnie Mark. “Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock has put a festive twist on The Elf on the Shelf holiday tradition, and we’re inviting everyone to get involved. Throughout the holiday season, guests can join us in a special festive mission: solving clues to find hidden Scout Elves while they shop!”
Guests can pick up a free Scavenger Hunt booklet at Shopper Services at Suite 33 to begin their journey. Filled with entertaining, interactive clues, the booklets will guide families around the center in search of crafty Scout Elves. After discovering the Elves’ hiding spots, guests may return the completed booklet to Shopper Services to be entered in a gift card giveaway.
“This holiday season we are very excited to once again bring merry moments to Tanger Outlets visitors through joyful, interactive experiences that spread Christmas cheer and showcase the magic of Santa’s North Pole,” said Christa Pitts, Co-CEO of The Lumistella Company.
