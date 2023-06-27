Cornelia Laemmli Orth

Cornelia Laemmli Orth conducts the Symphony of the Mountains during the Annual Symphony by the Lake in Blowing Rock in 2022. 

 File photo

BLOWING ROCK – Symphony by the Lake returns to Chetola Resort for a centerpiece event of the summer on Friday, July 21. This year’s Symphony by the Lake is expected to be another sold-out event.

The much-loved Symphony of the Mountains, directed by Conductor Cornelia Laemmli Orth, resumes the role of featured guest for the 2023 event. Symphony of the Mountains consists of professional musicians that call a great many places home, including the Tri-Cities, TN/VA; Knoxville, TN; Asheville, NC; Winston Salem, NC; and beyond. For this year’s theme “From the Alps to the Appalachians,” Symphony of the Mountains will take attendees on a musical trip, with some selections about Switzerland and others that celebrate the music of the Appalachian Mountains.

  

