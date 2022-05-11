BOONE — It started with a book, “A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park. A few years after getting it as a gift, Jenna Crawley and her daughter, Ayla, finally picked it up to read.
The book tells two stories: one is of Salva Dut, a real person who was separated from his family during the second Sudanese Civil War in the 1980s, and the fictional Nya, an 11-year-old girl who must walk eight hours twice a day to collect water for her family.
The book was well-received when it came out and was a big boost in notoriety for Dut’s organization, Water for South Sudan. Founded in 2003, the organization mission is to drill wells and provide access to clean, safe water to those in South Sudan where roughly half of the population struggles to access clean water.
“At the end of the book, Ayla and I were like, ‘We might be able to do this. We might be able to actually do something about this.’ It makes you want to take action,” Jenna Crawley said.
The idea of raising money for charitable causes is not something new for the Crawley family, which also includes father Ryan. Spearheaded by the 10-year-old Ayla, the family raised more than $7,000 for the Hospitality House in Boone by hiking 102 miles of the Appalachian Trail in summer 2021.
She later started the Charity Club at the Valle Crucis School and raised another $2,500 for the Hospitality House through their Turkey Trot event in November. It’s all part of the Givers of Hope, a charitable movement that the family started and are continuing to help others with.
After finishing the book, Jenna Crawley called a friend and asked if they had read it themselves. The friend put her in touch with Stephanie Bennett, a teacher at Imagine Bilingual, a half-day educational program at Boone United Methodist Church.
“I read it last summer and I was like, ‘I have to get my whole class to read this book,’” Bennett said. “Usually, we do literature circles and everybody can pick their own book, but this was one where I was like, ‘I know I always give you the choice, but you have no choice, I want you all to read this book.’ They did and it was it was very, very inspirational … And it was the same thing, everybody was kind of like, ‘Well, what can we do? We want to do something.’”
Bennett and her class had already tossed ideas around about how they could help the people in South Sudan when they were connected with the Crawleys, who suggested a swimathon.
“It is a water-to-water connection and it’s interesting because we are jumping into this huge pool of water which we use for sport and recreation and how incredible it is that we are able to do that whereas other people are walking miles and miles to get water,” Jenna Crawley said.
The goal became clear, if not easy, swim 1,350 laps and raise $15,000 — enough to build a well in South Sudan. Ayla noted it would also cover training for locals to keep the well maintained and running for as long as possible.
After a few delays and hassles with finding a time and date that worked, the event is set for Sunday, May 22, at the Watauga County Community Recreation Center.
A silent auction for roughly $2,000 worth of items supplied by Osprey, an outdoor gear manufacturer that previously supported the Crawleys when they took on the Appalachian Trail, will also take place alongside the swimathon.
“They’ve agreed to sponsor Ayla in any of these endeavors she does,” Ryan Crawley said.
He added that the family had also been in contact with Wine to Water, the Boone-based organization that is also dedicated to bringing clean water to people across the globe. This led to WTW putting their support behind the swimathon and inviting Ayla to tour their office.
Now, all that is left is to fill up the registration and get swimming.
For more information about Givers of Hope and to sign up for the Swimming for South Sudan Swimathon, go to www.giversofhope.com.
