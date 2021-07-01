BOONE — Fundraising efforts have been started to help a family displaced by an apartment fire in Boone.
Demetria Davis and her two children, a 23-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son, lost their apartment to an accidental kitchen fire on June 17. According to Lonnie Propst of the Boone Fire Department, the fire began around the stove, leaving fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the rest of the apartment.
Luckily, no one was injured, but now Davis and her family were left to find somewhere else to live.
“I was telling my children, materialistic stuff can be replaced, you can’t replace a life,” Davis said. “Once everything calmed down, it was like, ‘OK, me and my children are homeless now.”
Davis was able to find a place for the three of them to stay with the assistance of the Hospitality House, who set them up with a hotel room, but that was only step one.
For starters, Davis said the family cannot move back in, and was given until Tuesday, June 30, to get all of their belongings out of the apartment. Adding to the problem is their struggle to find storage for what they can keep, as well as money to replace the things that were lost.
Davis said she and her daughter have had to navigate these hurdles while they also juggled work and Davis’ education, as she is going through an accelerated online program through Waldon University to obtain a psychology degree.
The family received support from not only the Hospitality House, but also a friend. Davis’ son helps family friend Sarah Norris take care of her son, and Norris returned the favor by setting up a GoFundMe to raise money for the family.
“I cried like a big old baby,” Davis said of her reaction to the support. “Knowing that there were people there to support us. We don’t have any family here; it’s just us.”
Davis described the next steps as a “waiting game,” but added it was good to know they had a step up if they needed it.
The GoFundMe can be found at www.gofund.me/21fae9ce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.