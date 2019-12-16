On Dec. 12, pickup began for the Sunrise Boone Rotary’s annual Indian River Fruit Sale in the Legends performance venue located at 190 Hardin St. in Boone.
This year’s fruit sale, which has yielded more than $7,000, resulted in 7.5 tons (about 15,000 pounds) of oranges, grapefruits, navels and apples being delivered to Boone on Dec. 11 from Indian River Groves, Fla.
“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Bill Caroselli, president of Boone Sunrise Rotary, noting that the other fundraisers that the rotary annually does with the Boone Chamber of Commerce are much smaller, raising $2,000 to $3,000 on average. “It’s great to be able to give back to the community like this.”
Proceeds from the sale this year will benefit Boone’s Hunger and Health Coalition, the Western Youth Network and a playground at the Watauga County recreation center, which is still under construction.
“Most of the fundraising we’ll use for our mentor/mentee program,” said WYN Executive Director Jennifer Warren at Legends on Dec. 12. Warren is also a Boone Sunrise Rotary member, who was greeting visitors as they arrived to pick up their orders. “It’ll help us get out into the community and find mentors and mentees who will make a good pairing.”
The Hunger and Health Coalition of Boone plans to use the proceeds to purchase food and fresh produce for the community that it serves, which includes individuals, family units and children, according to Director of Operations Anita Wilson.
To learn more about Boone Sunrise Rotary and its work in the community, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BooneSunriseRotary or its website at boonerotary.org.
