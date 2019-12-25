BOONE — Around 38 contestants were signed up to compete in the 2019 Mr. WHS show — a fundraiser that helps raise funds every year for three local families in the form of a male pageant — on Dec. 7.
In the spring of 2000, Mr. WHS was started for a teacher — Lan O’Loughlin — who was battling cancer. This event, hosted by Watauga High School’s Student Council, has since continued to help local Watauga families. WHS senior Shane Lamont, a senior who has competed in the pageant all four years of his high school career, was declared the 2019 winner.
The three recipients of funds raised through the event this year are former Watauga County Schools teacher Tracey Saunders (recently diagnosed with breast cancer), WHS alum Gray Huffman (who suffered a traumatic brain injury) and community member Laneece Trivette (also recently diagnosed with breast cancer).
For more information on Mr. WHS and this year’s recipients, visit sites.google.com/view/20th-annual-mr-whs/home.
