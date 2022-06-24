BLOWING ROCK — A new children’s playground is coming to town, with a mission.
“This project started over three years ago when we started our discernment for a new priest,” recalled Sue Sweeting, a co-chair of the St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church ‘Play Space’ project. “One of the church leadership’s goals is to attract younger families. We have our new priest, Dr. Andrew Hege, but COVID-19 delayed the development of our Play Space project, as it did with a lot of things, because it shut our Christian education program down.”
Sweeting added that the church has a new Christian education director arriving in June and that there is renewed impetus for the Play Space development.
“We formed a committee and approved a direction. We decided to go with the same firm that did the Memorial Park playground, so you know it is going to be top quality,” Sweeting said. “They worked with us to develop the appropriate size and scale for what we needed and the space we have to work with.”
The playground aimed at 2- to 12-year-olds also has special places for children with disabilities. It will be located on the south edge of the church campus’ front lawn, replacing a shed that is now somewhat hidden behind rhododendron and trees.
“I have belonged to this church for over four years now and only recently realized there was a shed back there,” said Sweeting, pointing to the wood structure with a laugh. “Much of the area where Play Space will go is already flat and there are only a couple of the smaller trees that need to be removed. There are some natural barriers surrounding the location to keep kids from wandering into the street, but we will also have some fencing, where needed.”
Sweeting explained that child safety is of paramount importance.
“The entire site is about 850 square feet, and that includes a 6-foot vacant fall area around the perimeter. Sometimes kids fall off of playground equipment and we want to make sure there is nothing immediately around the perimeter of the actual equipment where they might hit their heads.”
With fellow church member Bill Rogers, Sweeting is co-chairing the fundraising campaign.
“The total project cost is $106,000. Of that, we will raise at least $50,000 and we have applied for a grant from the church diocese,” said Sweeting.
Sweeting spoke highly of Chris Yang from Carolina Parks and Play, LLC, who has worked with the church committee in developing Play Space.
“Doug Galke and I are co-chairing the ad hoc Grounds Committee,” said Sweeting, “which is comprised of six other church members, too.”
With the reorganization of the Christian education effort, Sweeting said the church expects is to be “in full swing” (pun intended) by August.
“As a church, we are committed to welcoming new families and younger children. Our current nursery is great for infants to 4-year-olds, but this new Play Space will be fun for two to 12-year-olds.”
Sweeting said that the fundraising effort was only a week old, but already they had raised about $8,500 of the $50,000 goal.
For the fundraising effort, Sweeting said the church is accepting donations earmarked for the purpose. Checks should be made payable to St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church with “PLAY SPACE” in the check memo line. The checks may be dropped off at the church or mailed to St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 14, Blowing Rock, N.C. 28605.
