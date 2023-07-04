Choral scholars

The choral scholars are Soprano Caroline Goforth, Alto Kathryn Santiago, Tenor Simeon Wallace and Bass-baritone Thomas McNeil.

 Photos submitted

BLOWING ROCK — Faith, romance And silliness are all on tap at the next Friends of Music Summer Concert at St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock on Sunday, July 9 at 3 p.m.

The Choral Scholars from the St. Mary’s choir will sing selections that range from Mendelssohn’s Elijah , to Mozart, Debussy, Florence Price, Cuban lullabies, and Gershwin, to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera and the frenetic silliness of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado.

  

