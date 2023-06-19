St. Mary of the Hills was built in 1918 and dedicated in 1921 as the Susie Parker Stringfellow Memorial Church. With the generous gift of Elliott Daingerfield’s painting of St. Mary the Virgin, the name was changed to St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Mission. St. Mary of the Hills became a parish in 1972.
BLOWING ROCK — Noted organist Dr. Joe Causby will be the guest organist for the next Choral Evensong on Sunday, June 25, at 2:45 p.m. at St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock.
Dr. Causby is the Director of Music and Organist of the Chapel of the Cross, Chapel Hill, and the immediate Past President of the Royal School of Church Music in America. Prior to his appointment in Chapel Hill, he served Episcopal parishes in Texas. uUnder his leadership, his choirs took part in three international English Cathedral residencies, performed major works with orchestras, and recorded and broadcasted live on NPR and PBS.
