St. Mary of the Hills was built in 1918 and dedicated in 1921 as the Susie Parker Stringfellow Memorial Church. With the generous gift of Elliott Daingerfield’s painting of St. Mary the Virgin, the name was changed to St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Mission. St. Mary of the Hills became a parish in 1972.
BLOWING ROCK — The choir and congregation of St. Mary of the Hills is presenting their next Choral Evensong on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. at St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock.
Music for this Evensong celebrates Mary, the mother of Jesus, the matronal saint of the parish, and includes the MagnificatandNunc dimittis by Walmsley, with Preces and Responses by Tim Brown. The introit will be the hypnotic O viridissima virga by the medieval mystic Hildegard von Bingen, and the anthem is Tavener’s Mother of God, Here I Stand.
