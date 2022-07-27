BOONE — Sweet smells of flowers fill the air of Springhouse Farm as guests file through rows of flowers to create their own bouquets.
A local farm in Watauga County has an event for community members to buy bouquets that they pick themselves. On this tranquil farm, all community members can hear is the sound of birds and their own thoughts as they stroll along the aisles choosing their flowers.
Springhouse Farm’s pick your own flower event takes place until mid-August. It is a family friendly event.
The farm is woman-owned and operated with the exception of one employee. Amy Fiedler is the owner of Springhouse Farm and is a member of Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture.
“I really like to promote that because farming is a male-dominated profession,” Fiedler said.
One of the unique aspects of Springhouse Farm is the use of Agritourism.
“Everybody is doing vegetables, a lot of people are doing flowers, but I am trying to bring people to the farm,” Fiedler said.
Fiedler said she strives to create an immersive experience for the community and tourists. This includes events like pick your own flowers, farm to table community dinners and tours of the farm.
“This is people coming out and supporting their mental health and having a quiet moment in nature. You never know what level you are affecting people on,” Fiedler said.
Springhouse Farm does not use any pesticides, and uses plastic that is biodegradable. Emma Crider is an intern at Springhouse Farm.
“One of my favorite things about working on this farm in terms of sustainability and bringing things back to the earth is that we’re really good about not wasting anything. Everything returns back to the soil in some way,” Crider said.
The farm grows a variety of flowers and vegetables. There is a pollinator garden located in in the middle of the farm for bees and butterflies.
“It was planted with the pollinators in mind, and all the things they do to secure our food and resources,” Fiedler said.
Springhouse Farm has a stand at the Watauga County Farmer’s Market, and a small fresh produce stand in front of the farm. The stand in the front of the farm accepts Venmo and cash.
Springhouse Farm holds a monthly farm to table event. It is a community dining experience where people sit down together and eat a plant-based meal prepared by an artisan chef.
