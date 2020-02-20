BOONE — In a span of two hours on Thursday, Feb. 27, starting at 3 p.m., Special Olympics Watauga County hopes to raise most of its operating budget for the year as it holds its 22nd annual Polar Plunge at the Duck Pond on the campus of Appalachian State University.
“We rely on this heavily,” said Keron Poteat of Watauga County Parks and Recreation, which is the program coordinator for Special Olympics Watauga County.
Registration starts at 3 p.m. with jumping commencing at 4 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the most extreme costume for both male and female, the top fundraising group and top fundraising individual.
The goal for the Polar Plunge is to raise $10,000. On Saturday, Feb. 15, Special Olympics athletes, Boone Police Department officers and ASU Police Department officers took a big step toward that goal by raising just under $1,000 in donations at the Chick-fil-a of Boone, Poteat confirmed, in its “Drop in the Bucket” fundraiser.
“The change alone came to $110,” Poteat said. “It truly brought together community members.”
Poteat said that the athletes loved being out at the fundraiser on Feb. 15. Meeting the athletes in person makes a difference in getting people to donate, Poteat noted.
Looking forward to Feb. 27, with winter fluctuating between cold and warm weather, Poteat is hoping for a true Polar Plunge in 2020.
“Anywhere between 41 and up to 150 people have jumped in the past,” Poteat said. “It seems like when it’s warm, people don’t have as much interest, so we’re hoping for a super-cold snowy day for people to jump.”
So far, two people have signed up, Poteat said on Feb. 18, but she said the event has typically has most of its participants signing up in the last hour.
The ASU Reserve Officers’ Training Corps will take part, raising money and swimming across Duck Pond prior to the jumpers, Poteat said.
“Whether you’re a spectator or a plunger ... it’s fun to see (the jumpers) hit the water and quickly get out,” Poteat said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.