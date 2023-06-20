Mutz-Mag scene

Allison Dion in a Mutz-Mag scene.

 Photo courtesy of Bill Barbour

BOONE — Southern Appalachian Historical Society is holding auditions for its play Mutz-Mag, an Appalachian folktale by Clarinda Ross, on Friday, June 23.

Auditions are from 10 a.m. to noon behind the ticket office at Horn in the West. Auditions are pen to locals and those already in the Horn in the West company. Those auditioning will read from a script and should be prepared to move. The cast will be a minimum of seven and those who move on must be available to rehearse during the day. For questions, call (828) 264-2120.

