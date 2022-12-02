BOONE — An Appalachian State Student run performance of “Something Rotten” will be performed at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country.
In the basement of a building on campus, members of Appalachian Musical Theatre Club typically warm up in unison. Their practices have become second nature so that when they sing in sync, it sounds like one voice echoing throughout the halls.
The preparation is due to their upcoming performance of “Something Rotten,” a musical about two brothers struggling to make a name for themselves in the 1500’s. “Desperate to find success Nick (the eldest brother) gets help from a soothsayer for the next big hit. Then, Nostradamus, Nick and Nigel set out to write the next big hit: Omelette: The Musical.” Appalachian Theatre’s website said.
Appalachian Musical Theatre Club is devoted to preforming musical theater and run fully by App State students.
“We are all really passionate about making art through theatre, which is a really vulnerable thing to do and requires a lot of time,” said Hannah Wooten, musical director of “Something Rotten. “During the rehearsal period, we spend 15 hours a week together doing what we are all the most passionate about: sharing our hearts through our performance and creativity. It will be obvious to anyone who comes to see the production that this is a passion project.
Wooten has been doing theater for six years and is currently majoring in Choral Musical Education. The production team has worked on the vision of the show since September, and that is when Wooten began interpreting and preparing the music for stage, Wooten said.
The entire company is working around clock to prepare for the show. The calendars are filled between regular class schedules, and the club’s schedule. Some students are going as far as to cut their fall break short in order to continue prepping. Rehearsals are typically five days a week, each lasting roughly three hours a night. This does not include individual workshopping.
Kevin O’Rourke, who plays Nigel Bottom as one of the lead brothers in the play, has done theater consistently since the second grade. O’Rourke has surrounded himself with the play in his free time as preparation.
“Will I be able to listen to it after the show is over? That is yet to be determined,” O’Rourke said jokingly.
The president of the organization and head producer of the show, Will Taylor, is majoring in Theatre Education with a minor in Education and Non-profit Organizations.
“There is a really strong sense of community within the group. It’s formed by the (collective) understanding of putting on a student-run production. Everyone in the cast gives 100% all the time, and it is all hands on deck to make sure the production runs,” Taylor said.
Jordan Warren plays the antagonist, William Shakespeare, during the show. Warren is majoring in Theatre Performance with a minor in creative engagement and social change.
“It has been a fun process that has progressively moved uphill with every rehearsal. To prepare for it I have rehearsed my songs in voice lessons... and rehearsed accents with professors to get into this character,” Warren said.
The musical comedy will be available for viewing at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Dec. 10 and 11. Tickets are available online, and may be purchased day of based off of availability.
Tickets are $10 for students and $17 for adults. Tickets can be bought online at the Appalachian Theatre’s website, www.apptheatre.org, visit their box office during operating hours, or call at (828) 865-3000.
