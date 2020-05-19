BOONE — Jennifer Snodgrass, professor of music theory in the Hayes School of Music at Appalachian State University, is the recipient of a 2020 University of North Carolina Board of Governors Excellence in Teaching Award.
One faculty member from each of North Carolina’s 16 public universities and one from the North Carolina School for Science and Mathematics are granted this prestigious recognition. Snodgrass will receive a $12,500 cash prize.
“At a time when we are all being called upon to think more creatively than ever, faculty such as Dr. Snodgrass exemplify the scholarship and ingenuity that elevates the Appalachian Experience,” said Appalachian Chancellor Sheri Everts. “I am so very proud of her accomplishments, and I am pleased the Board of Governors recognized her excellence in teaching.”
Heather Hulburt Norris, interim provost and executive vice chancellor for Appalachian, said Snodgrass demonstrates teaching excellence across a wide range of levels — such as through her work with grade school children in Duke University’s Talent Identification Program, high school students in the Cannon Music Camp and undergraduate and graduate students at App State.
“She has received numerous teaching awards recognizing her outstanding contributions,” Norris said.
According to Zachary Lloyd, one of Snodgrass’ former students, the Excellence in Teaching Award winner has a mantra that influences everything she does: “Empower the undergrad.” Lloyd earned a Bachelor of Music in music performance in piano with a concentration in music theory and composition from Appalachian.
“Not only does Dr. Snodgrass love to teach undergraduates but does so in a way that encourages critical thinking, supports making mistakes and praises exploration and learning,” Lloyd said. “She works to empower her students — allowing them to work alongside her on her own research projects and supporting them through their own projects.”
Ashley Greene inducted into the honor society of Phi Kappa PhiWILMINGTON — Ashley Greene, of Boone, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897, and the organization stated it is the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Greene is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
