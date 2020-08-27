WEST JEFFERSON — SkyLine Membership Corporation in June announced its 2020 Frank James-SkyLine Scholarship Program winners, providing a total of $25,000 in scholarship awards to 10 area high school graduates.
Watauga County’s recipient is Luke Smith, son of Michael and Denise Smith of Sugar Grove, who will attend Appalachian State with plans to major in civil engineering.
In memory of the cooperative’s longtime director and former SkyLine President Frank James, this scholarship is presented each year to benefit the children of SkyLine/SkyBest customers who reside in its five-county service area. The scholarships are renewable for up to two years for students pursuing a community/technical college degree or vocational program and are renewable for up to four years for students pursuing a four-year college degree.
Since the scholarship program was established in 1987, more than a half million dollars in scholarships have been awarded.
