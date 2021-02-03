BLOWING ROCK — SmileOn ADG, a local nonprofit, raised $17,000 for its mission by selling Moravian sugar cakes, cookies and other Dewey’s Bakery baked goods during the holiday season.
Dewey’s Bakery — based out of Winston-Salem — allows community groups to open satellite locations during the holiday season. During that time, 35 percent of all in-store proceeds benefit the groups operating the satellite locations. Shoppers could support SmileOn ADG by shopping in-store, online or curbside.
SmileOn ADG thanked Tanger Outlets, Dewey’s Bakery and the High Country community for their overwhelming support of the Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Store. The nonprofit worked in partnership with Ronnie Mark and his management team at Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock to operate the store from Nov. 14-Dec. 24, 2020.
SmileOn ADG is a Watauga County nonprofit that aims to enhance the lives of young people in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties by providing musical instruments to middle and high school band programs, purchasing equipment for vocational programs at the high school level and awarding scholarships to students who show a strong desire to further their education in the arts or vocations such as automotive and welding technology. In addition to these three main areas, SmileOn supports other educational and growth opportunities for young people and community efforts that directly relates to its mission.
More information about SmileOn ADG can be found at www.smileonadg.org.
