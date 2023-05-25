©AliciaGreen-Lily's-Skate-Event_0088.jpg

Joanna Car hitting on a launch ramp.

 Photo by Alicia Green / EddyLine Creative

BOONE — The First Friday Art Crawl this month found a crew of women in the parking lot of Lily’s Snack Bar with skateboards in hand.

The funky college watering hole isn’t a typical location for skateboarders with its limited parking and proximity to an ever-busy App State intersection, but this First Friday it was turned into a skate park for a couple hours.

Ashley Galleher on the skate ramp with Bailey Barnes in the background.
Brooke Stewart on quarter pipe.
Abby Suggs on a quarter pipe.

