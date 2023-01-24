There are lots of events to take in at WinterFest, so if you’re on a time crunch, these are six of the events you don’t want to miss.
Polar Bear Plunge — Zany Fun
Sponsored by The Blowing Rock
Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. at Chetola Resort
Each year, spectators gather around the north end of Chetola Lake on the Saturday morning of WinterFest to watch this exuberant celebration of winter fun! Be part of the excitement as dozens of jumpers brave the cold waters and take the plunge into the lake! Spectators are introduced to every jumper by the event emcee, John Carter of WBTV Charlotte. One of the best things about the Polar Bear Plunge: most jumpers are in outrageous costumes! Be there to see which costume takes the prize of the coveted Golden Plunger. It’s all for a good cause, too, as proceeds from jumper registration go to local non-profits. This event has been part of Blowing Rock WinterFest since the first festival 25 years ago. 2020 welcomed the largest number of Polar Bear Plunge jumpers ever, with 155 registered participants. Spectator attendance is free!
Ice Stroll – Awesome photo ops
Starts Friday, Jan. 27, 5 p.m. in various locations
This is a truly unique winter experience! Take a tour of nearly 30 specialty ice sculptures all over town, starting Friday evening. Local businesses commission the sculptures just for Blowing Rock WinterFest and display them outside their businesses. There have been some memorable designs and you don’t want to miss the collection this year! Past sculptures have included a teapot pouring tea, a trout jumping from a stream, a gang of playful Minions, a British phone box, a piggy bank complete with loose change inside, and Bigfoot. The sculptures remain on display through the weekend, as long as it’s cold enough for them to last. Find stroll maps at each sculpture site.
Ice Carving Demonstrations – Frozen art in progress
Saturday, Jan. 28, noon to 4 p.m. in Memorial Park
Artisan Ice Sculptures will be joining Blowing Rock WinterFest for another day of live ice carving in Memorial Park. Watch as plain blocks of ice become works of art, carved with chainsaws, chisels, and incredible skill. This year, the crew will be hosting a friendly competition between carvers. They’ll spin a wheel to choose the subject then compete in a quick-carve round to see who does it best! By the end of the afternoon, Memorial Park will be filled with ice sculptures to enjoy.
Chili Challenge – Tasty competition
Sponsored by the Spice & Tea Exchange of Blowing Rock
Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook Inn
If there’s one dish that always goes perfectly with a winter day, it’s a bowl of chili. The Rotary Chilly Chili Challenge presents the opportunity to try out all kinds of different chili samples presented by local restaurants. This event has a twist, though: attendees are encouraged to “vote” for their favorite chili with donations to local nonprofits. Each restaurant is paired with a local nonprofit, bringing awareness to local needs and gathering donations with delicious chili. So bring a few bucks to cast your vote for People’s Choice! If you’d like to wash down the chili with more local flavors, the WinterFest Beer Garden is presented in an adjacent room.
Raffle & Silent Auction – Incredible local finds
Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Blowing Rock American Legion Hall
The Mountain Alliance Raffle and Silent Auction is the spot to find some real High Country treasures. It’s one of the best silent auctions anywhere! The selection is always incredible, including items like local art, outdoor gear and equipment, memorabilia, and more. Find experiences like local spas treatments, event tickets, and attractions packages up for auction as well. It’s all donated by generous residents and business owners and it benefits Mountain Alliance, a local organization providing transformative experiences and support for teens.
Pancake Breakfast – A truly local atmosphere
Sunday, Jan. 29, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Blowing Rock School
This neighborhood event is the perfect wrap up to a community celebration. Join in and chat with locals over a plate of delicious pancakes. Served off the Blowing Rock School cafeteria line, it’s a bit nostalgic, too. The event serves as a fundraiser, as several WinterFest events do, benefitting the Blowing Rock School PTO. So, go ahead and indulge- it’s for a good cause!
