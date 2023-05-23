VALLE CRUCIS — The annual Singing in the Valle music program opens the 2023 Summer Concert Series in Valle Crucis at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, with the vocal and handbell choirs of Holy Cross Episcopal Church joined by singers from Banner Elk Presbyterian Church and the popular vocal trio The Holy Smokes.

This concert is the first in a line-up of artists that has been announced for the popular Summer Concert Series at historic St. John’s Church in Valle Crucis with monthly events planned through Aug. 6. A summer mission of Holy Cross Episcopal Church, the picturesque chapel, consecrated in 1862, is located in the Watauga County countryside and provides marvelous acoustics for music with its wooden walls and floors forming a natural sounding board for live performances.

