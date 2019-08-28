BOONE — The American Chemical Society Division of Chemical Health and Safety has announced Appalachian State University’s Samuella B. Sigmann as the recipient of its 2019 Howard Fawcett Chemical Health and Safety Award. The award recognizes outstanding leadership and service in the field of chemical health and safety.
Sigmann, a senior lecturer of chemical safety education, certified Chemical Hygiene Officer and chemistry stockroom director in Appalachian’s A.R. Smith Department of Chemistry and Fermentation Sciences, will receive the award during the ACS Fall 2019 National Meeting in San Diego Aug. 25–29.
“Being recognized by my peers for ‘outstanding contributions in the field of chemical health and safety’ is quite an honor for me,” Sigmann said. “The ACS is starting to recognize chemical safety as a true sub-discipline of chemistry and it is exciting to be part of this.
“Educating chemistry majors and preservice K–12 teachers is a large part of my focus here at Appalachian and in the ACS. Helping to better prepare chemists and teachers with risk assessment skills and knowledge of the science of chemical safety is very rewarding professionally for me,” she added.
“Ms. Sigmann has made outstanding contributions not only to the Department of Chemistry and Fermentation Sciences but also to Appalachian State University and nationally through her work in the American Chemical Society Division of Chemical Health and Safety,” said Claudia P. Cartaya-Marin, professor in and chair of the CFS department.
Students in Sigmann’s chemical safety course are introduced to more detailed information than they might receive otherwise, such as how to access and use Material Safety Data Sheets. They also learn about Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Environmental Protection Agency regulations, as well as about proper waste management and the appropriate types of personal protective gear, such as goggles, gloves and respirators.
