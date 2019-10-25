BOONE — Appalachian State University recognized seven faculty members for excellence in teaching during its fall 2019 Faculty and Staff Meeting held Sept. 6 on Appalachian’s campus.
The recipients of the Appalachian campus-level excellence in teaching awards, who each received a $1,000 cash prize, were Ken Brackney, professor in the Department of Accounting; Alecia Jackson, professor in the Department of Leadership and Educational Studies; Lillian Nave, senior lecturer in the First Year Seminar program; Peter Nelsen, associate professor in the Department of Leadership and Educational Studies; and Timothy Smith, professor in the Department of Anthropology.
“Appalachian is proud to count these honorees among our faculty,” Chancellor Sheri Everts said. “They exemplify Appalachian’s dedication to the success of our students and contribute to our standing as the premier public undergraduate institution in the state.”
The faculty, who each received an award and cash prize conferred by the University of North Carolina System during Appalachian’s Spring 2019 Commencement ceremonies, were recognized at the fall meeting by Appalachian Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Darrell Kruger.
D. Jason Miller, associate professor in the Department of Sustainable Technology and the Built Environment, is Appalachian’s 2019 recipient of the UNC Board of Governors Excellence in Teaching Award. As part of the award, Miller received a bronze medallion and a $12,500 cash prize.
The UNC System Board of Governors Excellence in Teaching Awards were established in 1994 to underscore the importance of teaching and to encourage, identify, recognize, reward and support good teaching within the system. The awards are presented annually to a faculty member of each of the system's 17 constituent institutions.
In addition to the systemwide award, UNC campuses receive a further allocation each year for teaching excellence awards as determined by each campus. Appalachian's selection committee recommended the annual allocation be awarded to one first runner-up to the systemwide award and up to five faculty members who teach at the baccalaureate lower division and who receive the most votes from the committee.
Holly Hirst, professor in the Department of Mathematical Sciences, was Appalachian’s runner-up. She received a $1,500 cash prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.