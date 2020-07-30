ALBION, Mich. — Boone student Mary Seramur graduated Sigma Xi with a degree in biochemistry with a minor in cell and molecular biology, awarded cum laude with departmental honors in biochemistry. Seramur was also named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List.
Dean’s List honors are given to students who achieve a 3.5 or better GPA in four graded courses.
The honor of Sigma Xi, a national honorary society that promotes the promise of science and technology, is reserved for students who demonstrate outstanding research potential. Departmental Honors recognize students who complete a thesis as part of their major course of study.
Seramur is the child of Keith Seramur and Ellen Cowan of Boone and is a graduate of the N.C. School of Science & Math.
