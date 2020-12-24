BOONE — The Western Watauga Community Center had to get creative with their 2020 Christmas celebration. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their regular Christmas celebration had to be replaced with drive-thru style event on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Originally planned for Dec. 16, the event was pushed back by nearly one week due to inclement weather.
According to WWCC Director Cindy Lamb, the center has been closed since March and many senior citizens have had not much to do during the pandemic. She said it was nice to spread joy in the holiday season, and help many people who have had to stay in their homes for much of 2020.
With the help of the Western Watauga Branch Library and volunteer students from Caldwell Community College, senior visitors could drive through and receive goodie bags and Christmas cheer.
The bags featured fresh fruit donated by Harris Teeter, Christmas candy courtesy of Ingle’s, Wendy’s donated frosty coupons and Samaritan’s Purse donated extra items from their Operation Christmas Child program.
