BOONE — On Friday, Sept. 20, the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center awarded three of its members with prizes and a trophy for having the best tasting Chili. The High Country Food Hub sponsored the event by sending Shannon Carroll as a judge and providing insulated shopping bags to each winner.
Other judges included the senior center kitchen staff Shannon Edmisten, Chelsea Vue, Darin Bridges and Home-Delivered Meals volunteer Loretta Denny. There were five entries consisting of a wide variety of chilis ranging from a vegetarian to a “good ole mountain” chili. While the judges had a tough decision after tasting all of the delicious recipes, they were able to land on the top three. Coming in first place was Mike Harmon, who cooked a wonderful vegetarian chili and was awarded a $20 gift card provided by The Cardinal. Diane Beam received the second-place trophy for her self-titled chili and won a $10 coupon from Boone Bagelry. Third place was given to Brenda Robinson for her Red, White, and Black Chili whose prize was a $10 coupon from Troy’s Diner.
Dale Hampton provided all three of the custom trophies for the winners. The senior center would like to extend a thank you to everyone who entered their recipe into the contest, all of the judges, High Country Food Hub for sponsoring the event and the businesses who provided prizes to all of the winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.