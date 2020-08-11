BOONE — Lamont A. Sellers was recently named director of intercultural student affairs at Appalachian State University, and began his role July 1.
Part of the Division of Student Affairs, Appalachian’s Intercultural Student Affairs office provides mentoring, advocacy, community and identity affirmation for marginalized and underrepresented students. The office also offers opportunities such as the Diversity Lecture Series, Equity in Action conference, MLK Celebration and other events so that all Appalachian students can develop an appreciation for diversity and different perspectives, enhance their self-awareness, increase their multicultural knowledge and strengthen their intercultural competency.
Previously, Sellers was associate vice president for diversity at the University of South Dakota, where he led strategic diversity initiatives, policy and programs toward inclusive excellence and collaborated with other university units to develop and implement policies and training programs that promoted recruitment and retention of diverse students, faculty and staff.
“We are excited to welcome Lamont to Appalachian and the Division of Student Affairs. Lamont brings a wealth of experience to our campus and community, and we are excited to have him as a part of our team,” said Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs J.J. Brown.
“I am particularly excited about his skills in continuing to develop programs and services to help our students thrive. His experience in creating opportunities for leadership development, intergroup dialogue and enhanced teaching and learning will help our campus community in many ways,” Brown said.
Sellers describes himself as a student-centered, social justice educator. “I am excited to join App State and work with the amazing ISA team of professional staff members and students,” Sellers said.
By providing support, advocacy and leadership in ISA, Sellers said he is “committed to approaching each day with the passion to see our students thrive and succeed in a way that is culturally responsive and supportive of their diverse identities. Each of them comes to us with an amazing array of gifts, talents and abilities, and I’m humbled to assist them in the process of discovery and cultivation.”
Sellers earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education from Shaw University in Raleigh and taught high school mathematics before completing a master’s degree in higher education administration from the University of Denver and beginning his career in higher education. Sellers is completing his Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership from the University of South Dakota.
He held positions related to diversity and inclusion and student support services at the University of Denver, Misericordia University and Regent University before joining the University of South Dakota in 2014. Prior to becoming the University of South Dakota’s senior diversity officer, he served as director of the university’s Center for Diversity and Community.
