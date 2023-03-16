Avery native and College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductee Paul Johnson (pictured far right) was among the numerous high-profile coaches taking part in the inaugural High Country Caregivers charity golf event in 2022. Also pictured are Sparky Woods, Scott Satterfield, Shawn Clark, Dave Doeren, Oval Jaynes, Shawn Clark, Jerry Moore and Mack Brown. This year’s event is scheduled for May 8 and 9.
This year the tournament will take place on May 8 and 9. As a two-part event, the tournament will consist of dinner and a silent auction the night of May 8. Dinner will be held in the Grandview Ballroom of Kidd Brewer Stadium’s north end zone. Mack Brown, national championship winner and coach of UNC Tar Heels football, will be the keynote speaker. Joining Coach Moore and Coach Brown are a star-studded team of athletes and coaches, including Scott Satterfield, Dave Doeren, Shawn Clark, Paul Johnson, Oval Jaynes, Tommy Burleson and more.
Each participating team will be assigned a celebrity coach or athlete to join them in support for High Country Caregivers. The tournament will take place at Blowing Rock Country Club at 9:30 a.m. on May 9. The tournament is limited to the first 18 teams who will compete in a round of golf as well as other award categories, including contests for longest drive and putting.
