Avery native and College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductee Paul Johnson (pictured far right) was among the numerous high-profile coaches taking part in the inaugural High Country Caregivers charity golf event in 2022. Also pictured are Sparky Woods, Scott Satterfield, Shawn Clark, Dave Doeren, Oval Jaynes, Shawn Clark, Jerry Moore and Mack Brown. This year’s event is scheduled for May 8 and 9.

HIGH COUNTRY — This spring, Coach Jerry Moore will be hosting the second annual coaches’ invitational golf tournament, organized by High Country Caregivers. HCC is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families who face the struggles of kinship care. Most commonly, High Country Caregivers assist grandparents raising grandchildren. All proceeds of this tournament will benefit HCC programs, including recreation and sports fees, dance and music lessons, legal fees, education and family development. These families receive no government aid and are typically composed of single grandmothers raising multiple children.

This year the tournament will take place on May 8 and 9. As a two-part event, the tournament will consist of dinner and a silent auction the night of May 8. Dinner will be held in the Grandview Ballroom of Kidd Brewer Stadium’s north end zone. Mack Brown, national championship winner and coach of UNC Tar Heels football, will be the keynote speaker. Joining Coach Moore and Coach Brown are a star-studded team of athletes and coaches, including Scott Satterfield, Dave Doeren, Shawn Clark, Paul Johnson, Oval Jaynes, Tommy Burleson and more.

