BOONE — The Schaefer Center Presents performing arts series is a collection of the best in music, theater and dance this spring, Feb. 25 through April 22.

February features Grammy-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Mavis Staples, one of America’s defining voices of freedom and peace. LA Theatre Works’ “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom,” a hilarious, behind-the-scenes look at one of TVs most beloved comedies, takes the stage in March; followed by the primal, mesmerizing beauty of Japanese drumming and performance in “KODO One Earth Tour 2023: Tsuzumi.” The series wraps up in April with a concert that spans the globe thanks to the musical sorcery of international artists Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia.

