BLOWING ROCK — Penland School of Craft resident and artist Sarah Vaughn joined the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum to talk about her recent works, drives and passions while displaying some of her work.

Vaughn received her BFA from Southern Illinois University Carbondale where her interest in glass art first emerged. She then went on to earn her MFA from the Rochester Institute of Technology and is now a Resident of Penland where she continues to hone her craft.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.