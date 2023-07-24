Santa at Beech 1

Santa meets with young Beech Mountain market attendees.

 Photo submitted

BEECH MOUNTAIN — Recently, Santa hiked right through the Beech Mountain Farmers Market while on his summer vacation. He enjoyed meeting local famers, artists, residents and visitors. He even had time to fix some toys and shop for some early holiday gifts.

Santa — who moonlights as an EMT after the Christmas rush — also stepped in to help a young market attendee who felt sick.

Santa at Beech 3

Santa enjoyed his vacation at the Beech Mountain Farmers Market.
Santa at Beech 2

The Beech Mountain Famers Market has something for everyone.
  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.