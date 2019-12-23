With candy canes in hand and a goodbye wave from Santa, Hardin Park students were released for winter break on Dec. 20.
Watauga County Schools had an early release day for students that day and will reconvene for the second semester’s classes on Jan. 6.
To send off the students at Hardin Park, town of Boone employees and Boone Police officers handed out candy canes to students as they left for break. Students saw Downtown Development Coordinator Lane Moody dressed as a snowman and Town Clerk Nicole Harmon as an elf. Boone Police Chief Dana Crawford, Cpl. Joe Knapp and officer Austin Johnson handed out candy canes to students as well.
Resuming his role as Santa, recently retired Boone Police Officer Glen Kornhauser wished students a “Merry Christmas” as he directed traffic that afternoon.
