BLOWING ROCK — Many in Blowing Rock may be familiar with a small piece of land just off Main Street. A spot in Blowing Rock will soon become a place for the community to gather and reflect spiritually and emotionally, headed by Take Heart owner Sheri Furman.
On June 26, 2019, Furman’s life changed when her store, formally Bless Your Heart, burned down after an electrical fire. While a devastating event, the flames harmed none of the 14,000 prayers at the time That number of prayers skyrocketed to 42,000 after the event until Furman had to take them down.
“That was more gut-wrenching than our store being burnt down, to pack up people’s prayers,” recalled Furman.
The desire for a prayer garden never went away, which led Furman to acquire land on Sunset Drive.
After hearing that the land was for sale after years of being spiritually connected to it, Furman wanted to purchase the land, but didn’t have the funds due to the fire.
“We had a gutted building. We were struggling with insurance and I wasn’t able to acquire it. There was just no way,” Furman said.
That was when a miracle happened.
A customer and her daughter came to see Furman where they enjoyed coffee together and Furman showed them the garden. Afterward, they wanted to help. They offered Furman the money that was needed for the deposit.
“I looked at this envelope and thought, ‘what’s going to become of this,’” said Furman
Furman started discussing the garden with her friend. Furman learned the woman’s husband also had an attachment to the garden. That’s when an unexpected grand gesture took place: an offering for the rest of the money needed to acquire the land for the garden.
The new land also has more meaning for Furman, who recalled once seeing a young girl crying over the loss of the prayer tree. When she saw that, she relayed news of the new Sanctuary Garden, offering to have a memorial spot in her parent’s honor.
“I walked her down to this humongous garden that we have been given, and we are going to do something in that garden to honor her parents. And not only her parents. There’s so many people to which the garden has become a memorial,” Furman said.
Furman also said they recently achieved nonprofit status for the Sanctuary Garden and plans to open in the summer.
“Some of it will be a memorial. Some will just be a place to go have lunch on the side of our building and leave a prayer. Some (will be) for kids from Blowing Rock School to sit there and read a book or be with their family. We’re just going to set it up to be enjoyed for generations to come,” Furman said.
