BOONE — Nov. 16 kicked off National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child, the annual shoebox drive organized by the Boone-based relief organization Samaritan’s Purse. The shoeboxes are filled with small trinkets, toys and gifts, as well as personal notes, scripture and messages from the box-giver and shipped to needy children all over the world. Currently, there are an estimated 4,000 drop-off locations across the U.S., with 11 of them located throughout the High Country.
“The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to provide local partners around the world with shoe boxes that are filled with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies that are a means of reaching out to children in their communities to share the good news of Jesus Christ,” said Hayley Dimmette, Samaritan’s Purse’s High Country Church Relations Coordinator. “They ship these gifts outside of the United States to children to children who have been affected by poverty, war, national disaster, famine, disease, that type of thing.”
For Dimmette, who has volunteered with Samaritans Purse for 10 years prior to her current position, Operation Christmas Child is about spreading God’s love.
“For me personally, the mission of Operation Christmas Child is providing God’s love in a tangible way to children around the world,” said Dimmette. “It provides children with not only a physical need, but also a spiritual, eternal need.”
On the second day of the drive, parishioners of Brushy Fork Baptist Church, one of three drop-off locations in Watauga County, had already collected more than 80 shoeboxes. Shoeboxes are divided up by the child’s age and gender and come with a processing code so the donor of the gifts can track where their box goes. Boxes dropped off at the Brushy Fork location were designated for children in the countries of Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Ghana, Botswana, Rwanda and Zambia.
John Mark Brown, pastor of the Brushy Fork Baptist Church and his family has been involved with Samaritan’s Purse shoebox drive since the late 1990s. According to Brown, his love of Christ and desire to spread the gospel are two motivations for staying involved with Operation Christmas Church through the years.
“For the better part of my life I’ve wanted to live for him. In order to live for him I want to share the gospel and this is one way to share the gospel,” said Brown. “We know that when these boxes get to children they get to hear about Jesus and they get to choose if they want to know him and follow him or not. So, it’s a great organization to be a part of.”
Operation Christmas Child’s collection week continues through Nov. 23. Individuals interested donating to a shoebox can find the nearest drop-off location by searching by zip code, city or state on a online map located on Samaritan’s Purse’s website, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/. Those interested in learning more about Operation Christmas Child can visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/.
