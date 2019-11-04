BOONE — Just three weeks after the opening of the venerable Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, Executive Director Laura Kratt announced details for the next three public events, including a concert from instrumentalist Sam Bush, at the Boone landmark with donor pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Nov. 6, and general public purchase available Thursday, Nov. 7.
On the exact 81st birthday of the theatre, the film “Hollywood in the High Country: A History of the Appalachian Theatre” will be debuted at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14. This feature-length documentary by Philip Arnold explores the history of the iconic main street cinema in Boone. The magic of the movies comes alive through the stories of locals who grew up in front of the theatre’s silver screen. The film also recounts the efforts of the townspeople to purchase and restore the theatre as a performing arts center after it closed and was boarded up in 2007, in order to make the theatre once again the center of community life.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 14, the theatre will show a variety of old cartoons, serials and newsreels from the early days of the Appalachian Theatre. This is a ticketed event, and the $18.38 ticket price is an homage to the 1938 opening of the theatre with birthday cake served at the conclusion of the event.
The music legend Sam Bush will appear in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. The Americana Music Association awarded Bush the Lifetime Achievement Award as an instrumentalist. The Punch Brothers, Steep Canyon Rangers and Greensky Bluegrass are just a few of the present-day bluegrass vanguards among who cite Bush as an influence along with numerous other musicians. Tickets for this concert are $38 per person.
The Gathering is as lively and eclectic as any good family Christmas gathering, and the group will grace the stage of The Appalachian Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. This holiday concert features Laurelyn Dossett, April Verch, Joe Newberry and Mike Compton. With inspiring vocal harmonies and virtuoso instrumentals, The Gathering breathes new life into traditional Christmas music and introduces new songs of the season. This concert is a $25 ticketed event.
Tickets to the general public for these events are available online at www.apptheatre.org.
For information about phone ticket orders and in-person sales, call (828) 865-3000. The theatre’s on-site box office hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. The Appalachian Theatre is located at 559 W. King Street in Boone, next to the Boone Town Hall. Concessions are available for purchase at the theatre, but alcoholic beverages are not served at family-oriented events.
To learn more about the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, sign up for their mailing list, participate in their “Take-A-Seat” campaign, or to donate to the theatre, visit its website at www.apptheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.