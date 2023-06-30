WATAUGA — In 2018, Brad Moretz and Brenda Speckmann of Appalachian Ski Mountain initiated the Round-Up for the Middle Fork Greenway — a way to engage businesses in a month-long fundraiser for the up-and-coming Greenway project. That first year was a success, and since then, community businesses and individuals have rallied behind the Round-Up for the Middle Fork Greenway to raise nearly $700K.
This money has leveraged more than $5.5 million in state grants and Tourism Development Authority funding for land acquisition, trail construction, trailhead development, design, engineering, permitting, and feasibility studies. The funding has also helped protect 47 acres of land along the greenway, including pocket parks, trailheads, river access, and trail. This year, state grants, including NC Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, NC Water Resources Development Grant, and NC Recreational Trails Program, will double all funds raised. This year’s Round-Up for the Greenway proceeds will go toward constructing Boone Gorge Park.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.