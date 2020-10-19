BOONE — After more than 14 years of service, former ReStore manager Rick Melo is hanging up his hat and hammer and retiring. Melo is looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren and will be moving to the Asheville area.
“To say he will be missed is an understatement,” said Allison Jennings, director of development for Watauga Habitat for Humanity. “Rick’s hard work and devotion to the ReStore has helped our affiliate fund and build 14 affordable houses in our community. Rick has transformed families for generations to come,” said Jennings.
In 2006, Rick began volunteering at the original ReStore on George Wilson Road. Two years later he accepted the role of store manager. Melo helped move the store to different locations, and the ReStore is now a thriving nonprofit home improvement and donation center located at 1200 Archie Carroll Road in Boone.
“On behalf of the staff and board of directors of Watauga Habitat for Humanity, we are thankful for Rick Melo’s dedication and time served,” said Gardner Hoover, ReStore manager. “From the bottom of our hearts, we’re going to miss you. It was great working with you — your hard work and dedication truly made a lasting impact, and one that has changed Watauga County Habitat and the ReStore for the better in so many ways. Congratulations on your retirement! Here’s to watching your grandkids and not the bottom line!” said Hoover.
The ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement and donation center that sells new and gently used appliances, furniture, home décor, building materials and more. Items are sold to the public at a fraction of the price. The money raised by Habitat ReStores helps families build a decent and affordable place to call home. When the items you donate to ReStore are sold, the money helps families achieve the strength, stability, and independence they need to build a better future. For more information visit their website https://restore.wataugahabitat.org/home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.