BOONE — Bring broken or torn items to a Repair Hub pop-up at the Watauga County Public Library from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Repair Hub is a nonprofit with the goal of keeping things out of the waste stream. It shows you how to fix items and build community through repair. The pop-up services are free, and donations are accepted.
Bring broken or torn items to a Repair Hub pop up instead of throwing them away. Participants will be paired with a qualified volunteer that will help them fix their item. Attendees will go home with a repaired item and a new skill. Watauga County’s library is located at 100 Queen St. in Boone.
Reparations in December will include costume jewelry (clasps and restringing), clothing (mending), wooden cutting boards and spoons (refurbishing), knives (sharpening), and lamps and electrical cord repairs (bring your own plug, wire and socket if needed).
The Repair Hub in October resulted in 98 pounds of material kept out of the landfill. There was a steady stream of participants and 43 items were fixed. The December pop-up will have even more volunteers to help with repairs
Repair Hub features an education component with workshops that follow along the “reduced waste” theme. The first formal workshop will take place in January. The topic is Visible Repair: techniques, such as sashiko and decorative stitches for garments. Sashiko is a Japanese technique that breathes new life into worn clothing. This workshop is a fundraiser for Repair Hub with a suggested donation of $10. More details will be released as the workshop approaches.
The director and founder of Repair Hub is Andy Groothuis, who learned the art of repair from his grandfather. This knowledge and a commitment to keep items out of landfills has helped formulate this community- based nonprofit. For more information or to learn more, contact Andy at (828) 773-6530 or email repairhuborg@gmail.com.
