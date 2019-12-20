A memorial of photos, cards and a few notable shirts were placed inside Hardin Park this week, and many of the school’s members have shared heartwarming stories as the school grieves the recent death of one of its custodial staff.
Hardin Park Principal Phil Norman said faculty, staff and students are “heartbroken” about the loss of Robert “Bob” Miller — known to most as Mr. Bob. Miller died at his home due to a heart attack on Dec. 14, according to the Hardin Park PTO. According to Austin and Barnes Funeral Home, Miller celebrated his 63rd birthday just four days before his death and was a Watauga County native.
Hardin Park faculty and staff gathered before school on Dec. 16 to provide support to each other and share their stories of Miller — who Norman called warm, personable, positive and encouraging. Exceptional children teacher Haley Gowdy said Miller had nicknames or special phrases for many people in the school.
Gowdy’s own children attend Hardin Park, and Miller had a nickname for her daughter. She said Miller would often eat a snack after the school day in her classroom, and would even offer to share a bite with her children. Miller was even instrumental in helping her son pull out a loose tooth.
“I think almost everybody here thought they were special to Mr. Bob, but they had no idea how many people were special to him,” Gowdy said. “ Now we can see everybody was special to Mr. Bob. He became so much more than a custodian here. He cared for people at every level.”
Miller began his job as a custodian at Hardin Park in August 2011, said Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott. Several faculty members and administrators all commented on how Miller went above and beyond his custodial duty by showing genuine support and interest in the students as well as made connections with staff.
“He seemed to always be there and was involved in everything — from fundraisers to help a student or a teacher going through cancer to cheering on the middle school football team,” Elliott said. “He was a very hard worker, loved the students and took pride in his job. His passing was a shock to everyone and we will miss him very much.”
This is Norman’s first year as principal at Hardin Park, as he served the last five years as the principal of Green Valley. Before that though, he worked for eight years at Hardin Park as assistant principal and worked several years with Miller. He explained that custodians have a unique role in a school, and sometimes students can connect with them in a unique way that they can’t with teachers or administrators.
“Students loved being around him,” Norman said. “He always had a smile, always had a high-five.”
While Norman refers to Miller as the “grandfather” of Hardin Park, previous school Principal Mary Smalling called him the school’s “cheerleader.”
“The most important attribute of Bob that will always be with me is his positive interactions with the students,” Smalling said. “He truly cared about the kids and they knew it.”
Smalling added that Miller would never complain, even when the school had late events that would add to his workload. She said that after the students had left and the building was quiet, she always knew where Miller was working by following the sound of his radio blasting music.
Emily Rothrock, an academically and intellectually gifted teacher at Hardin Park, said when Miller wasn’t listening to classic rock music, he listened to the coverage of the Watauga High School basketball and football games on the radio.
Rothrock said Miller would keep track of the students at the high school who attended Hardin Park, and try to watch at least one of their games. She recalled when Miller attended the basketball senior night of her son — Ethan. Her son and another senior went into the stands to thank Miller for being there.
“It meant a lot to them that he remembered them and made the effort,” Rothrock said. “The next day Bob came up to me and said how much it meant to him that they remembered him and spoke to him. He never gave himself enough credit for how important he was to the kids that he served.”
Both Rothrock and Gowdy commended Miller for the way he interacted with special needs students. Rothrock said Miller would often kneel on a knee to be on the same level as a student in a wheelchair. Gowdy said he would greet each special needs student each morning and knew them all by name.
“While he was a quiet, gentle presence, he was a big presence,” Rothrock said. “His absence is noticeable.”
Miller worked alongside his brother Rick, who serves as the school’s head custodian. Rick and Bob Miller worked alongside two others to make up the custodial staff at Hardin Park. Norman said the two brothers had worked together at previous jobs as well, such as Appalachian Ski Mtn. and Three Rivers Building Supply. The two also have one other brother, Tom.
In this troubling time, Norman said other Watauga County employees have reached out to the school to offer support. He said four custodians from other county schools have agreed to help out during this time.
“I am very proud of the way our schools and community come together to support one another in difficult times,” Elliott said. “We are more than just coworkers and this is more than just a job. We care about each other. If Bob were still here, there is no doubt he would be doing the same to support another member of the school family.”
The memorial for Miller was placed in the lobby for students to see as they passed by. It was recently moved to the middle grades area of the school, where Miller often worked. The school had a headband and bandana day on Dec. 19 to honor Miller — as he was known to wear headbands. Donations from this as well as money raised during a raffle during the WHS basketball game that evening is to be donated to the Miller family, according to Rothrock.
Community members who would like to donate to the Miller family can do so by calling Hardin Park at (828) 264-8481.
