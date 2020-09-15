BLOWING ROCK — Anglers are invited to register for the first Blue Ridge Parkway Masters Fly Fishing Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 24, to benefit the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. The single-angler event led by Chetola Resort Orvis Endorsed Fly Fishing will be held on private trophy waters near Boone.
“So many people who love the Blue Ridge Parkway, also love to fly fish,” said event organizer and fly fishing guide Morgan Tarbutton. “This is a way to enjoy the sport and the outdoors and support an amazing park.”
The guest of honor for the tournament will be artist and angler, Bob Timberlake. Prizes include a two-night stay in the Bob Timberlake Inn at Chetola Resort, a refuge trophy waters fly fishing adventure, and a half day float trip with the Chetola Orvis Fly Fishing Lodge.
The catch-and-release tournament features both morning and afternoon sessions and a online awards ceremony in the evening.
The event is sponsored by Double Wood Farm and The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop, box lunches and tournament gift bags will be included for all participants.
The registration fee is $500 and participation is limited. To register, contact Jordan Calaway at (866) 308-2773, ext. 245, or jcalaway@brpfoundation.org. For more details visit BRPFoundation.org/flyfishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.