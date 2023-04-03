BLOWING ROCK — The 43rd annual Blowing Rock Trout Derby — hosted by Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation — was a rousing success.
The winning trout was caught by Dalton Mundy, who reeled in a 24-inch brown trout from the Middle Fork of the New River near Tweetsie Railroad.
Although the Saturday, April 1, started out as rainy and windy, the skies eventually cleared and the sun basked upon the intrepid community members who ventured out to fish the lakes and streams of the area.
The fishing event went from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and contained a “Classic Tournament” as well as a Catch-and-Release section. Various rules differed between the two divisions, but the main difference was that the Classic section only allowed trout caught in public bodies of water in Watauga County. Meanwhile the Catch-and-Release portion allowed any trout caught in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties, but angler could only use single hook artificial lures.
Additionally, at the registration headquarters, there were art supplies on hand for children to craft submissions for the derby’s art contest. The winning art submission — by McLean Miller — will be featured on next year’s event posters and t-shirts.
After the fishing portion of the derby ended, the crowd headed over to Speckled Trout Outfitters to see the winning participants awarded.
“This is the first year we’ve done this partnership with Speckled Trout,” said Blowing Rock’s Parks and Recreation assistant director Baker Stanley. “Speckled Trout offered their restaurant and outfitters shop as a meeting place for the prizes, with live music, food and beverages and all kinds of good stuff. It’s always great when local businesses and government can work together well and this is one of those events where that is happening.”
Each second and third place finishers were awarded bags provided by the North Carolina Wildlife Commission that said “Fish for Fun,” filled with a tackle box, regulation book, bumper sticker, stringer and bobber. Participants in first place also received a fishing pole and a handcrafted iron plaque in the shape of a trout over North Carolina made by Snake Mountain Iron Works.
All podium-finishers are listed below.
43rd Annual Blowing Rock Trout Derby Awards
1st Fish: Renee Bolick — 8:30 a.m. — 17.5 inch Brown Trout from Broyhill Lake
Largest Brown Trout: Dalton Mundy — 24 inch from Middle Fork River near Tweetsie
Largest Rainbow Trout: Kevin Shaw — 19 inch from Price Lake
Largest Brook Trout: none submitted
Classic Tournament Small Fries (Age 11 and under)
1st place: Renee Bolick — 17.5 inch Brown — Broyhill Lake
2nd place: Owen Jergersen — 17.25 inch Rainbow — Broyhill Lake
3rd place: Nathan Byrne — 15.5 inch Rainbow — Broyhill Lake
Classic Tournament Girls (Ages 12 to 16)
1st place: Abigail Rich — 12.5 inch Rainbow — Broyhill Lake
Classic Tournament Boys (Ages 12 to 16)
1st place: Dalton Mundy — 24 inch Brown — Middle Fork River
2nd place: TJ Riley — 18 inch Rainbow — unknown
3rd place: Coy Greer — 14.75 inch Rainbow — Stony Fork Creek
Classic Tournament Women’s Division
1st place: Janey Dancy — 13.25 inch Rainbow — Price Lake
2nd place: Jennifer Triplett — 13 inch Brown — Broyhill Lake
3rd place-tied: Carey Triplett — 11 inch Rainbow — Broyhill Lake
3rd place-tied: Pam Peine — 11 inch Rainbow — unknown
Classic Tournament Men’s Division
1st place: Kevin Shaw — 19 inch Rainbow — Price Lake
2nd place: Jack Triplett — 17.25 inch Rainbow — Broyhill Lake
3rd place: Matthew Peine — 10 inch Rainbow — unknown
Catch-and-Release Small Fries (Age 11 and under)
1st place: Elliott Clarke — 76 total inches caught
2nd place: Hollis Brinker — 55 total inches caught
3rd place: August Brown — 49 total inches caught
Catch-and-Release Girls (Ages 12 to 16)
1st place: Annie Willis
2nd place: Ana Norris
3rd place: Kate Rex
Catch-and-Release Boys (Ages 12 to 16)
1st place: Domonic Trez — 120 total inches caught
2nd place: Sam Rex — 27 total inches caught
Catch-and-Release Women’s Division
N/A: no listed participants/winners
Catch-and-Release Men’s Division
1st place: Josh Herman — 293.5 total inches caught
2nd place: Philip Jameison — 156 total inches caught
3rd place: Asa Nelson — 120.5 total inches caught
