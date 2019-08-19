BOONE — Theresa Redmond, associate professor of media studies in Appalachian State University’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction, housed in the Reich College of Education, has received the 2019 Outstanding Volunteer Award from the National Association for Media Literacy Education. She was recognized with the award at the 2019 NAMLE National Conference held June 26-28 in Washington, D.C.
The award recognizes a non-board member volunteering a substantial amount of time in service of a specific NAMLE project or initiative.
“I am honored and humbled to receive this award,” Redmond said. “Media literacy is more important now than ever before.”
She continued, “As we enter the third decade of the 21st century, we may either submit to the appeals of technology and misinformation that work to break us down and apart, or activate empowering, critical pedagogies — like media literacy — so as to prepare ourselves and young people to be critical thinkers and agents of creativity, empathy and change.”
NAMLE is a professional organization for media literacy education in the United States. The organization confers awards at its National Conference, held biennially in various cities throughout the nation. These awards include recognition for research, teaching and volunteering, as well as the Elizabeth Thoman Service Award.
Redmond specializes in media literacy education, instructional technology and multimedia production, and teaches a range of face-to-face and online courses in both undergraduate and graduate programs within media studies and teacher education.
