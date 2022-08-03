St. John’s Church

St. John’s Episcopal Church in Valle Crucis hosts a summer concert series.

VALLE CRUCIS – The popular Summer Concert Series at historic St. John’s Church in Valle Crucis continues in early August with a performance by the Raleigh Flute Choir.

The highly-acclaimed chamber music ensemble, based in the Research Triangle region of North Carolina, will mark their debut performance at the concert series. The eight member ensemble graces the chancel at St. John’s at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. It will be their farewell concert immediately prior to the group’s departure for Chicago where they will perform at the National Flute Association’s Annual Convention.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.