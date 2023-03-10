Raccoon Theology logo

Now why would I think that you — or anybody else — is interested in how your pastor goes about putting a sermon together? I dunno; maybe I’m trying to say a good word for those men and women called of God who really do feel the minister must do more in sermons than yell and thump his Bible. Maybe I feel that we ministers — pastors — preachers should feel a divine pressure to bring fresh, hot, inviting spiritual bread from the oven each time we stand before a congregation. That was what I was taught in seminary, and what I also taught young aspiring pastors. And there’s the truth that I have spectacularly failed at retirement and am in my 16th interim pastorate, and I still feel a voice telling me that I must bring inviting spiritual bread from the oven each Sunday.

Having said all that, let me tell you about preaching and sermon preparation. One of those things that really bug me is to go to a church, pick up a bulletin to see what the pastor is preaching on this morning, and find a big blank space where the sermon title ought to be. Now I know I shouldn’t be critical, because there are many reasons why a pastor might not list his sermon title. Perhaps he doesn’t give a title to his sermons; perhaps he feels the congregation wouldn’t appreciate knowing the title — maybe he feels they might walk out if they see the topic ahead of time! Maybe he hasn’t spent the time in study and prayer and reflection to produce a live sermon. I’ve heard of pastors who say they give no sermon title because if they did, the devil could get hold of the sermon and twist it. Well, there’s something in all those reasons . . . yet the devil in me says the pastor simply doesn’t have a sermon title — or a sermon — ready in time for the printing of the bulletin!

