Matthew and Luke tell us of the events around the actual birth of Jesus—shepherds on hill-sides, angels, starlight, Wise Men riding, Herod killing the boy babies, the Innkeeper and the manger. I think of their descriptions of the birth of Christ as Christmas Card theology. Delicate, emotional, beautiful, petite descriptions—just right for decorating Christmas cards. And if those beautiful pictures of the birth of Christ are as far as we go, then it is easy to keep Christ penned up between Thanks-giving and New Year! In John’s Gospel our perspective is broadened, as he tells us that Jesus was in the Beginning...that everything was made by, for, and through Him. Here we also see the tragedy of Christmas: He came as a light in the darkness; He came unto His own, and His own received Him not!

Now see another account of Jesus’ birth—one you may never have noticed! Turn to the twelfth chapter of Revelation, a book written in the midst of a demonic and broken world, in which only a minority believed in Jesus, written to a church facing persecution. He tells of Jesus’ birth in verses 1-5. No shepherds dream here; no Wise Men march through this chapter; no Innkeeper offers even a stable for the Christ child. There is no light in the sky save the stars the dragon sweeps down. In Revelation we have the birth of Christ written in flaming scenes, with the whole sky as the stage.

