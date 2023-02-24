Raccoon Theology logo

It certainly is; but I suppose I should begin at the beginning rather than at the end. Although sometimes it is much more interesting to start at the ending. It’s like this. I recently began a series of sermons based on the Twelve; the twelve men Jesus called to be with him and to be teachable. These twelve, including Judas the betrayer, have acquired through the centuries certain symbols that represent each disciple. Quite often when the disciples are represented in stained glass windows for example, you will find the symbol along with the disciple.

Simon Peter is usually represented holding a large key or keys, referring to Jesus’ comment about the keys of the kingdom. Matthew is seen with a bag of money and a large book, reminding us that he sold himself twice, first to the world and then to Christ. John is often pictured holding a chalice with a serpent or dragon in it. Of course, the four Gospel writers have another set of symbols specifically referring to their writing as well.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.