My wife says I’m getting deaf, or as the old folks say, “hard of hearing.” Of course she’s been saying that ever since we married — that I have selective deafness. She says I can hear other people, but cannot hear her when there’s a “honey-do” project ahead! That’s really not true . . . not all of the time. But this business of hearing got me to thinking.
On the Romantic Road of Germany, where I am as you read this article, there are several quaint old walled cities left over from medieval times. Rothenburg at the top of the Road, then Nordlingen, then Dinklesbuhl on down toward Munich and the delightful little rococo church in the field at Wies. One time my wife and I were spending the evening in the village of Nordlingen. We were staying in an old hotel, a favorite long ago of touring kings and queens, with its creaking, slanting stairways. We had read about the church in the very center of town, from which all the streets spread out like spokes of a wheel. The church has a tall tower, locally known as “the Daniel.” A night watchman lives at the top of the 350 steps up to the top of the “Daniel.” A special tourist attraction is to stand down in the street and see the watchman open the window at the top of the tower at the strike of the hour and proclaim that all is well.
So, we hurried through our supper and I joined the crowd gathering outside our hotel, just across the street from the church. Slowly the tower clock’s hands moved to the hour. There was a silence, then the clock marked the hour in deep tones. The shutters of the watchman’s window were flung open, the light pouring out behind the figure leaning out the window. He put his hands to his mouth to shout to us who waited expectantly — and as he spoke, several motorcycles roared by!
I couldn’t hear a single word the watchman said! Well, in this case I felt I knew what the message was. But I have pondered that incident many times. Is it a parable of the relationship that so many of us have with God? We say we belong to God, and we really mean it. And we say we want to hear what God wants to say to us — through prayer, through the study of His Word, through the church relationship we cherish.
But there’s a problem. Far too often, we cannot hear what God is saying to us because of the “background noise.” Because of the motorcycles, so to speak. We cannot hear God because our prejudices or our traditions or our past get in our way and make us deaf to hear some life-changing word from God. We find we are distracted from hearing God in worship on a regular basis because the world is beckoning to us, screaming to us, roaring and drowning out the voice of God.
What is the world saying? Simply that while your faith is fine, you need to be out enjoying the beauty of nature; you need to be at the races or the football game, or at any one of a dozen places on the Lord’s Day instead of in church. After all, reasons the world, you work hard, you deserve to “enjoy” your weekend, and after all, church is a bit dull. How would the world know? It hasn’t tried church! And so we often fail to hear what God wants to say to us. Jesus warned more than once about the danger of having ears but not using them. “Him who has ears to hear, let him hear.”
