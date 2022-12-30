I know that Jan. 1 doesn’t really mark some deep change in the flow of the days of our lives. And yet, while there is no physical compartment we cross over at midnight on December 31st, the first day of the new year does indeed offer a powerful incentive for change, for a second chance. And who among us doesn’t need a second chance! So, go ahead with those resolutions — no doubt you will break most of them before the end of January, but you’ll not be any worse off than if you hadn’t made the effort!

A while back I read a most interesting book entitled Last in Their Class: Custer, Pickett and the Goats of West Point by James Robbins. It is a fascinating account of the careers of the West Point cadets who ended up at the bottom of their class at the academy. The man at the very bottom of the list was known as the “goat”, a term denoting stubbornness, persistence, mischievousness and playfulness. And so they were. Apparently some cadets put more brain power and energy in reaching the objective of being the man at the bottom of the class than others put into being first in their class. The lowest academic group of cadets were known as the “Immortals.” Based, I suppose, on the reality that even if some of those at the bottom failed, those who remained at the tail end of the class became the newest last section. So it was that the Immortals were always with the class.

